Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

Calling all Bridgerton fans: Lady Whistledown has major news for you!
The fan favorite Netflix series has officially been renewed for a second season, the streaming service confirmed on Thursday, Jan. 21. Alongside footage from the show, the Netflix Twitter account announced, "Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2!"
Executive Producer Shonda Rhimes also shared the exciting news with her social media followers on Thursday, posting a letter from the Lady Whistledown herself. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall return for a second season," her message stated. "I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."
Lady Whistledown's message also noted that the cast, which includes Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, will also be back for season two, which will start filming in the spring.
"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," the note revealed, referencing Jonathan Bailey's character. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."
As fans of the show may know, the first season of the series followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Page). So, it seems the second season of the series, which is based on author Julia Quinn's beloved books about the eight Bridgerton siblings, will now focus on Daphne's brother.
E! News previously caught up with Dynevor and Page, who dished about their on-screen chemistry. "I feel really proud of those scenes honestly," Dynevor told E! News. "We worked really hard at making them feel real."
The duo actually worked with an intimacy coach to choreograph those NSFW scenes.
"We were immensely well-prepared," Page shared, crediting Quinn's novels and Van Dusen's scripts. "We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set. And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we did fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."