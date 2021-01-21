Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Reflects on Relatable Mental Health Struggles Amid Pandemic

Hunter Schafer is an actress, model and now TV writer.

During the Jan. 20 episode of The Tonight Show, the 21-year-old star talked about co-writing and co-producing an episode of Euphoria. The idea to take on these new roles came about while Schafer was driving across country and spending some time in North Carolina amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I have to be honest, I was not doing super well mentally at that time, you know, as quarantine has put a lot of us in that place," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I had taken it upon myself to research mental hospitals in North Carolina. I was like, 'It might be a good decision to do that with where I was at.'"

Schafer started searching for hospitals on Google but found that "all of them had terrible reviews." So when Euphoria's creator Sam Levinson called, she asked him for advice.

"And then Sam called me later that day and I was like, 'Sam, I've been researching mental hospitals for, like, two hours. Like, why do they all have terrible reviews? Like, I can't find any that are good,'" she recalled. "And he was like, 'Well, Hunter no one likes being at mental hospitals. No one is going to leave a good review for a mental hospital.'"