Drake Delays Certified Lover Boy Album as He Recovers From Surgery

Drake is pressing the brakes on his upcoming album.

Fans of the 34-year-old rapper will have to wait a bit longer for Certified Lover Boy to drop. The "Laugh Now Cry Later" crooner took to social media to give an update on his life, while also sharing why he's holding off on releasing new music.

"I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake began his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 20. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

He closed, "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

While the "Take Care" rapper didn't share any specific details about his injury, he previously posted a photo on his Instagram Story that showed his knee wrapped in a cast.

"I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," he wrote back in October. "Start writing the best bounce back story NOW."