America Ferrera, Andy Cohen and More Stars Share Their Kids' Heartwarming Thoughts on Inauguration Day

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

The inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is already impacting the next generation.

The pair were officially sworn-in at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20, and perhaps no one was more inspired than the young kids of some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

America Ferrera shared a teary-eyed selfie of herself and her 2-year-old son Sebastian Piers Williams (with a bear emoji covering his face). The Superstore star recounted some questions he asked her throughout the day: "'Why you crying?' 'What is democracy?' 'Where did JLo go?'" and noted it was "a little easier to answer Baz's questions today."

The aptly-named actress said, "So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit. Grateful for today's victory," before quoting poet Amanda Gorman's powerful Inauguration speech.

However, Baz wasn't the only famous kid who was clearly moved by the swearing-in.

Andy Cohen watched the ceremony while holding the hand of his 1-year-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen. The Watch What Happens Live host summed up the historic moment, as seen from their cozy couch, by poetically writing, "Us The Future Us."