Lady Gaga and Boyfriend Michael Polansky Prove They're Still Going Strong on Inauguration Day

Watch : Lady Gaga & Jennifer Lopez Perform at 2021 Inauguration

Lady Gaga gave us a "Million Reasons" to cheer her on.

The pop star made a grand entrance at President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Guided by the United States Marine Corps. Band, the "Stupid Love" singer delivered a moving performance of the national anthem.

The 34-year-old star's enthralling performance was met with an equally impressive outfit. Because in true Gaga fashion, the Grammy winner made a glorious style statement to mark the special occasion.

Wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture design, the "Million Reasons" singer traipsed around the U.S. Capitol in a tailored navy cashmere jacket that she paired with a larger-than-life red silk skirt. Completing her bold ensemble, the New York native donned a dramatic gold dove of peace brooch by Daniel Roseberry.

While many of her fans couldn't help but gush over her Inauguration Day appearance, it seemed her biggest supporter was right by her side: Her boyfriend Michael Polansky.