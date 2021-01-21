Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

Go Behind the Scenes of 2021 Presidential Inauguration With Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga and more stars celebrated President Joe Biden's 2021 Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. See the photos here!

It's a party in the USA!

Famous figures from far and wide traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to celebrate the 2021 Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Some stars, like Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, participated in the swearing in ceremony, performing patriotic songs as the tradition dictates. Meanwhile, others were there as part of the Celebrating America TV special, which aired that evening.

Regardless of their role, the celebrities involved in the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day activities were giving their followers a look behind the scenes of the big day. From meeting the National Guard soldiers to sitting on the steps of the Capitol building, the stars captured amazing moments they are sure to never forget.

Those in attendance went through rigorous screening for COVID-19, according to NBC News. Additionally, NBC News reports the Presidential Inauguration Committee cut down on the number of people invited to the events. At past inaugurations, almost 200,000 individuals were invited to the Capitol, but in light of the coronavirus pandemic, they narrowed it down to only 1,000.

To see how Chrissy Teigen, Lady Gaga and more marked the occasion, see the gallery below.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

"Just an incredibly special day," Chrissy writes on Instagram.

Instagram
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

J. Lo and A-Rod give the camera their best blue steel.

Instagram
Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson

Matching masks are the way to go!

Instagram
Meena & Maya Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' sister and niece pose in their designer coats after the morning's festivities. As Meena put it on Instagram, "WE IN HERE AMERICA."

Instagram
Al Roker

The tradition continues! The Today show correspondent waits for President Joe Biden to pass by on his walk to his new home at the White House. He captions the selfie, "What an honor to be awaiting @potus @joebiden @drbiden @vp @kamalaharris and second gentleman @douglasemhoff."

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

As per usual, J. Lo is decked out in a designer ensemble as she poses for a picture.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The A-listers visit the Lincoln Memorial with daughter Luna and son Miles.

Instagram
Ella & Cole Emhoff

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's ex-wife, Kerstin, gushes over their children Cole and Emma, writing on Instagram, "My babies."

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Vilailuck Teigen

Chrissy, John and her mom do a bit of souvenir shopping, as one does when they attend an inauguration. 

Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock
Rosario Dawson & Cory Booker

The senator and his plus-one take a selfie with friends at the Capitol.

Instagram
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

Inauguration 2021... but make it fashion.

Instagram
Lady Gaga

Ahead of her performance of the National Anthem, the singer writes on Instagram, "I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol."

Instagram
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez

A-Rod and J. Lo bring the heat to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration in their stylish looks.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

John Legend's wife shares a look at her adventures in the Capitol, writing on Instagram, "we got lost on the way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f--king heroes!!"

Instagram
Meena Harris & Tony West

Maya Harris captions this pre-inaugural photo of the trio, "The Eve."

Instagram
Amanda Gorman

The youth poet laureate expresses excitement over meeting former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama after delivering a rousing performance. 

