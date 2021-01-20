Danny Masterson Pleads Not Guilty in Rape Case 7 Months After Arrest

Watch : Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Danny Masterson continues to plead his innocence.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, the former That '70s Show actor was arraigned in a Los Angeles court house on Wednesday, Jan. 20. He pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape by force or fear.

Masterson was arrested and charged by former L.A. County District Attorney Jackie Lacey on Jun. 17, 2020. He was subsequently released on $3.3 million bail.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Masterson is accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.

If the 45 year old is convicted he faces 45 years in state prison.

At the time of Masterson's arrest last June, his lawyer released a statement that read, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."