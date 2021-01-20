Joe Biden and Al Roker's Bromance Lives On With 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day Parade Fist Bump

Watch : Watch President Biden Fist Bump Al Roker on Parade Route

Al Roker can now say he's buds with the President of the United States.

At today's 2021 Presidential Inauguration, the Today anchor was determined to recreate an iconic moment he shared with then-Vice President Joe Biden at the 2013 Inaugural Parade, in which he summoned Biden over for a special handshake on live television.

This year, Roker proved their bromance is still going strong when he called now-President Biden over for a fist bump at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration Day Parade on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

"It's good to see you!" Roker told the president. "It's been three hours, how does it feel, Mr. President?" Biden responded, "It feels good."

Roker turned to the camera and proudly declared, "Well, got a fist bump. There you go." As anchor Savannah Guthrie joked, "Al, only you."

He said, "It's a pretty nice feeling. This is a man who's waited 50 years... And now here he is, the leader of the free world. And that's what America is all about."