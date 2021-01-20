18 Healthy Snacks to Help You Stick to Your Resolution

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

No so fun fact: The day most people quit their New Year's Resolution, Jan. 17, has already passed. The good news? You've made it over that hurdle. Also good news? Even if you slipped up, it's OK! If 2020 and 2021, so far, has taught us anything it's to be kind to ourselves, including when it comes to any lifestyle goals we may set.

If you happened to set an intention this year about your eating habits and are in need of some inspiration when it comes to snacks, we're here to assist. Just because you're trying to eat healthier doesn't mean you need to sacrifice taste! Ice cream, bread, cookies, chips, you can still have it all, even if you're trying out the ketogenic lifestyle or attempting a no-added sugar diet.