Olivia Wilde Makes a Subtle Change to Her Instagram Amid Harry Styles Romance

Olivia Wilde has limited comments on her Instagram amid criticism of her relationship with Harry Styles, with whom she stepped out publicly earlier this month.

Olivia Wilde has implemented a new policy for her Instagram page: No trolls allowed.

The 36-year-old star recently limited comments on her posts amid criticism of her newly unveiled relationship with Harry Styles, who stars in her movie Don't Worry Darling. While the actress and director and the 26-year-old actor and One Direction alum have not commented on their romance, they were photographed together for the first time, holding hands at his manager Jeff Azoff's wedding in Montecito, Calif., just after the New Year's holiday.

The outing came less than two months after it was revealed that Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children, split after almost 10 years together. Her new romance has "broken Jason's heart," a source told E! News earlier this month.

Another source had said Wilde and Styles have been dating for several weeks. The insider added that the couple's inner circle has been well aware of the courtship.

Production on Wilde's new film was stopped last November due to a positive COVID-19 test on set. Filming on the movie and other Hollywood productions, which have also been halted amid coronavirus restrictions and outbreak scares, recently resumed.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Wilde shared a photo from the set in her latest Instagram post, which shows Don't Worry Darling cinematographer Matthew Libatique wearing a KN95 mask while operating a camera. She wrote, "And we back." 

Styles, however, has not limited comments on his Instagram posts.

Days after their public appearance at the wedding, the couple was also photographed together while out and about in Santa Barbara, Calif. However, despite recent rumors, the two have not moved in together, another source told E! News.

"She stays with him when she doesn't have [the] kids," the insider said, "but she still has her house."

