Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansPhotosVideos

See President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day in Pictures

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated 2021 inauguration day with family, politicians, celebrities and more. See all the best photos from Washington, D.C.

By Mike Vulpo 21 Jan, 2021 3:53 AMTags
PoliticsCelebritiesJoe BidenKamala Harris2021 United States Presidential Inauguration
Watch: Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

It's time for the White House to welcome a few new houseguests.

On Wednesday, Jan. 19, all eyes were on Washington, D.C. as the 2021 Presidential Inauguration marked the commencement of the four-year term of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States.

Although this year's event saw fewer Americans in attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns, D.C.'s tradition continued as planned with a variety of speeches, special guests and an overall theme of "America United."

While former President Donald Trump previously declined to attend the festivities, former Vice President Mike Pence was on-hand as well as former presidents including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

In addition, Lady Gaga agreed to sing the National Anthem before Jennifer Lopez took the stage for a special performance

For those who were unable to witness the inauguration during the day, there was another way to celebrate later in the night. Tom Hanks hosted Celebrating America, a televised 90-minute program that aired live across all major networks. Viewers enjoyed highlights from the day's events, as well as musical performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more.

photos
A Guide to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day

For now, E! News is compiling the best photos from the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. Keep scrolling to see all of the highlights, must-see moments and special guests that left so many people talking.

Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Shutterstock
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The president and the vice president give each other fist bumps.

Saul Loeb/UPI/Shutterstock
Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden

President Joe Biden kisses First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Mike Pence

The singer sings the National Anthem, as outgoing Vice President Mike Pence looks on.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Sanders

The photo that sparked a thousand memes. "This could have been an email."

TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
National Guard

Members of the National Guard stand watch as American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
National Guard

Members of the National Guard take photos on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol before the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Alex Brandon/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden

Arriving at the White House

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Arriving at the White House

Matt Slocum/AP/Shutterstock
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen

Attendees 

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Walking the parade

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Amanda Gorman

Poet

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman

Speaker

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

Performer

Win McNamee/Getty Images
Garth Brooks

Performer

Shutterstock
Barack Obama & Kamala Harris

Former President & Vice President

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Joe Biden

Being sworn into office

Rob Carr/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

Performing the national anthem

Shutterstock
Andrea Hall

Firefighter leading the Pledge of Allegiance 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Joe Biden & Barack Obama
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Kamala Harris

Vice President Being Sworn Into Office

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Amy Klobuchar

Minnesota Senator

Shutterstock
Hunter Biden & Ashley Biden

Joe Biden's Children 

Alex Wong/Getty Images
Mitch McConnell & Elaine Chao

Senate Majority Leader and His Wife

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Biden & Harris Family

Arriving on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator

SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren

Massachussetts Senator

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Meena Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris' Niece

Alex Wong/Getty Images
George W. Bush & Laura Bush

    

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Cory Booker & Rosario Dawson
REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky
photos
View More Photos From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration in Photos

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement

2

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson’s Shoplifting Mugshot Resurfaces

3

Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Pic Will Make You Blush

4
Breaking

Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

5

Candace Cameron Bure Addresses Fans "Disappointed" by Who She Follows