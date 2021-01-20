Here’s What Olivia Rodrigo Thinks About Those "drivers license" Rumors

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo doesn't want you to fret over what—or who—her hit song is about.

At 17, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has captivated fans around the world with her number one debut single, "drivers license." Since its release on Jan. 8, the song has catapulted her to the top of the charts, simultaneously sparking a frenzy among listeners over the song's moving story.

While speculation has since stirred that the track is about Rodrigo's on-screen love interest, Joshua Bassett, don't hold your breath for a decoding from Rodrigo anytime soon.

"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about," she acknowledged to Billboard, "but to me, that's really the least important part of the song."

"It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is," she continued, "and I think everything else is not important."