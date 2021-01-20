Here’s What Olivia Rodrigo Thinks About Those "drivers license" Rumors

Olivia Rodrigo doesn't want you to fret over what—or who—her hit song is about.
At 17, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star has captivated fans around the world with her number one debut single, "drivers license." Since its release on Jan. 8, the song has catapulted her to the top of the charts, simultaneously sparking a frenzy among listeners over the song's moving story.
While speculation has since stirred that the track is about Rodrigo's on-screen love interest, Joshua Bassett, don't hold your breath for a decoding from Rodrigo anytime soon.
"I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about," she acknowledged to Billboard, "but to me, that's really the least important part of the song."
"It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is," she continued, "and I think everything else is not important."
Still, the emotion and candor of the single is not lost on Rodrigo. "The song is super vulnerable and raw," she described to the website, "and I was so terrified to put it out because of some of the things I said. It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song."
While she went out on an emotional limb, the singer is feeling the payoff in the song's impact.
"To see it do really well—to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they're having, like I was having a tough time—it's just so empowering," she explained. "And I feel grateful that I got to do that."
Now, while she embarks on what appears to be a very promising solo music career, the teenager has not lost touch with normal life.
"I have all of these amazing opportunities now," she told Billboard, "and so many people that I look up to have reached out and expressed their love for the song, which is absolutely surreal. But I truly am just the same 17-year-old girl, doing statistics homework in my bedroom."