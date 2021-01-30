Josh Duhamel to Replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez Movie Shotgun Wedding

Watch : Who Will Replace Armie Hammer in J.Lo Movie?

UPDATE: Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Josh Duhamel was in talks to replace Armie Hammer in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, also starring Jennifer Lopez. It turns out, things are officially official. According to People, who first shared the news on Saturday, Jan. 30, the 48-year-old Las Vegas actor has signed on to the Lionsgate project.

E! News has reached out to both the studio and Josh's reps. At this time, we have yet to receive a response from the actor's team, while the studio hasn't commented.

Below, get all the details on why Armie stepped down from the role in the first place.

The Armie Hammer saga continues: Josh Duhamel is now in talks to replace Hammer in the film Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A source tells E! News, "Nothing is official right now, however, Jennifer would welcome the chance to work with Josh Duhamel. They have met before and she thinks he's a great guy."

THR reports that Lopez does have a say in who will be her co-star.

Directed by Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore, the movie reportedly follows two lovers at their destination wedding, as the guests are taken hostage.