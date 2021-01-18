Joel Kinnaman and Victoria's Secret Model Kelly Gale Are Engaged

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale are ready to spend the rest of their lives together.

On Monday, Jan. 18, the Altered Carbon actor and Victoria's Secret model announced their engagement.

The 41 year old shared a photo of the moment he proposed to Kelly on a hike, captioning it, "She said no. Jus kiddin..."

Kelly took a more romantic approach with her announcement, sharing a picture of themselves kissing with the ocean as their background. "Yours forever," the 25-year-old model wrote alongside the picture.

The couple was congratulated by dozens of their famous friends, including Joel's ex, Olivia Munn. The actress commented on his post with a "100" emoji.

Joel and Kelly have been dating for nearly two years. They went public with their romance at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2019, just months after Joel split from wife Cleo Wattenstrom in January.

Things later became red carpet official when the two attended the For All Mankind premiere in October 2019.