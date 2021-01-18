Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass to Drew Brees' Son in Moving Post-Game Moment

One of Tom Brady's most memorable plays came after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win against the New Orleans Saints.

After the Jan. 17 divisional playoff game, the 43-year-old NFL pro headed back onto the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to shake hands with and hug his fellow quarterback Drew Brees. Brady also spent some time with the 42-year-old's four kids—Baylen, 12; Bowen, 10; Callen, 8 and Rylen, 6—and even threw a touchdown pass to one of the boys.

"We could have used you tonight," he quipped in a video posted by NFL Network correspondent James Palmer.

After sharing a few brief words with his fellow sports star, Brady walked off the field, telling one of Brees' boys, "Be nice to your sister."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 30 to 20. The Florida-based team will face off against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 24. The winner will compete against either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Buffalo Bills, depending on who wins the AFC Championship Game, at the 2021 Super Bowl.