Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Break Up After Less Than a Year of Dating

Watch : Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Are Instagram Official!

It's over between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Less than a year after sparking romance rumors, the Hollywood stars have decided to go their separate ways.

"Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," a source told E! News on Jan. 18. "There will always be that love."

News of the duo's breakup comes just 10 months after they confirmed their romance. Back in March, the Knives Out actress shared behind-the-scene photos of their trip to her hometown of Havana, Cuba.

Around that time, an insider told E! News, "They are without a doubt a couple."

"They have been kissing, cuddling up together and putting their arms around each other a lot," the eagle-eyed observer noted of their romantic getaway. "They look at each other adoringly and like taking pictures of each other. Ben seems blissfully happy and giddy. He can't stop smiling and laughing. He is clearly is very into Ana."