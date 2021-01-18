Jana Kramer Apologizes to Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel After Saying She "Hates" Her

Jana Kramer got candid with Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel on her and husband Michael Caussin's podcast, Whine Down.
The former One Tree Hill star has long been open about how her marriage to Michael has been tainted due to his infidelity. The couple has worked through these issues in their relationship and even published the book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully together about their journey.
However, on the pair's Jan. 17 episode of their podcast, Jana admitted she still "hates" Rachel, who appeared in the HBO documentary Tiger about the golfer's fall from grace.
Before Rachel was a guest on their podcast, Jana told Michael, "I hate her, honestly. That's a really mean thing to say. I don't know her. She's the face of someone else I hate. That's where I feel bad, I don't know her story."
She added, "She's the face of someone I don't like. It's going to be hard for me to take the picture of who I'm picturing and just see her."
However, Jana regretted her previous comments once she sat down and chatted with Rachel.
Rachel, who appeared on Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew in 2010, spoke about how she considers herself a "love addict," a label Jana believes fits herself as well.
"Love addiction is what I want to talk about most," she shared. "I want to talk about my journey with love addiction, and why that's gotten me in so much trouble in my life."
Rachel spoke about how it took her time with Dr. Drew Pinsky to really face the trauma she was dealing with following the death of her father from a cocaine overdose and of her fiancé, who died in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
"I sat down and realized I mistake intensity for love," Rachel explained to Jana and Michael. "I always date toxic people, I always do the 'push and pull.' I would leave, or I would make people leave to prove that they would come back."
She added that she would date people who were "unattainable" because of this addiction.
After hearing Rachel's story, Jana apologized for the judgments she expressed earlier in the episode.
"You have a story and everyone has their story, so I apologize for just straight up being, like, 'No I hate her. She cheated, she's who cheated probably with my husband,'" Jana said. "So I really am so sorry for just not getting to know your story before I passed judgment. Because I'm sure you've gotten that judgment from a lot of people."
This week, Rachel actually touched on that exact topic when speaking to E! News about how people judged her for her relationship with Tiger, who was still married to Elin Nordegren at the time. News of the golfer's multiple affairs broke in 2010.
"I have spent 10 years not speaking and just let people call me so many names, and I have really lived a discount version of my life," the former reality star told E!'s Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "And I think that so many people can really identify with that in their own lives, feeling like they cannot get out of the first act of their life, and they really wanna move on to the second act and you've been, like, shackled by that."