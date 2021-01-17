Apaws, please! Josh Groban Achieved His Dream of Singing at Major Biden’s “Indoguration”

It was a big day for Joe Biden's German shepherd Major—and a huge one for Josh Groban as well!
On Jan. 17, the singer appeared at Major's virtual "Indoguration Ceremony" to perform a remix of "(How Much Is) That Doggie in the Window?" by Patti Page. The ceremony, a play on the President Elect's upcoming Inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20, was held by the Delaware Humane Association and Pumpkin Pet Insurance as a charity event.
Josh expressed his excitement over the honor in an Jan. 17 Instagram post.
"IT CAME TRUE!! I am so happy," the Harmony artist wrote. "The world is a mess, but we can all agree dogs rule. Let's celebrate Major's Indoguration and raise $$ for his rescue shelter, Delaware Humane Association. Today at 3pm EST! All donations go to Major's shelter, DHA. Zoom tickets have sold out but you can still watch the show on YouTube (link in my stories!) and donate to DHA using the link in the YouTube video description. See you there!"
Josh expressed his hopes for a role in the Indoguration ceremony on Jan. 10, when he asked the future President if he could perform on Major's special day on his Instagram Story. Now, that dream is a reality.
Major is the White House's very first rescue dog. He was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. But he won't be the only pup in the house: Major is joined by his brother, fellow German shepherd Champ.
It will be the first time in four years that the White House is home to a dog. Donald Trump did not have any pets, marking the first time in over 100 years that a sitting president did not have a furry friend by his side while serving office.
Prior to Trump, the last president to not have a pet was William McKinley, the nation's 25th president.
Hopefully, Major will enjoy his time as first dog as much as Josh enjoyed his most recent singing gig!