Jenelle Evans Says Her Son Jace Now Lives With Her Full Time

Jenelle Evans says she her 11-year-old son Jace now lives with her full time. However, the former Teen Mom 2 star's mother, Barbara Evans, says she still has full custody of the boy.
Jenelle, 29, made her comments in a TikTok video posted on Saturday, Jan. 16. In her clip, she talked about how she has grown as a person since her days the MTV reality show, whose reruns started streaming in December on Netflix, with her making no profit from them.
"That was the old me," Jenelle said on TikTok. "The stupid me. The me that took risks. Now, let's not sit here 10 years later and come to my page and hate on me from my mistakes that I've learned from. Let's not get caught up on the $200 you let me use to bail me out of jail. Let's not get caught up on the dumbass men that I dated."
She added, "I have custody of Jace. He lives with me now full time."
However, Barbara, 67, told TMZ on Sunday, Jan. 17, that she still has full custody of Jace, which she first obtained when he was a baby. After the video was posted, she called Jenelle, who told her she "misspoke" and recognized Barbara still had custody of the child, the outlet said.
Barbara also said Jace has recently been going back and forth between her house and Jenelle's home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jenelle has not responded publicly to Barbara's latest comments.
For years, while undergoing personal and legal turmoil, Jenelle had a rocky relationship with her mother and the two had battled for custody of Jace in past years. However, they have recently grown closer. Jenelle and Barbara celebrated the holidays together last December and the former reality star's mom has also recently appeared on her daughter's Instagram and TikTok pages.
Jace, whose father is Jenelle's ex Andrew Lewis, is the eldest of her three children. The former reality star has primary custody of her son Kaiser, 6, who she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and also shares 3-year-old daughter Ensley with husband David Eason.
"My kids are happy, they're healthy, and that's all that f--king matters," Jenelle said in her TikTok video. "But I totally get it. I would hate me too if I was watching me. But if you catch up with me now, I'm doing a lot better, you guys. Peace, love, happiness, bitches."
In a YouTube video posted on Dec. 17, Jenelle talked about her family and noted that Jace had his own room at her house.
In 2019, Jenelle underwent family drama when David, 32, kiled her French bulldog Nugget, maintaining that the pet threatened their daughter. The incident drew controversy and led to Jenelle's firing from Teen Mom 2 and also caused the couple to lose custody of their little girl, Kaiser, and David's daughter Maryssa, 12, for several weeks. Jenelle and David also split up temporarily but reconciled after a few months.