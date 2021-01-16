Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Demi Sims Share a Kiss Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Clare & Dale's Head Banger & Wax Play Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago love life is indeed too hot to handle.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the 27-year-old Netflix reality star and influencer posted on her Instagram page a photo showing her kissing Demi Sims from the British show The Only Way is Essex (aka TOWIE). Farago included a red heart emoji in her post, which comes after they sparked romance rumors by exchanging flirty comments on social media. Sims, 24, shared the same lip-lock photo as well as a pic of two two gazing into each other's eyes on her page.

"LOML," she commented on Farago's post, to which the Canadian model responded, "@demsims my baby [red heart emoji]."

A week ago, Farago commented on a photo Sims posted of herself in a bikini, writing, "You're perfect baby." Sims responded, "@francescafarago you're mine baby [red heart emoji]."

Farago also wrote, "Don't do this to meee." Sims replied, "Hahahaha see u soon little princess."