Chicago WestShawn JohnsonBachelor NationKardashiansPhotosVideos

DWTS' Witney Carson Says She’s “So Proud” of Her Body 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

Dancing With the Stars dancer Witney Carson said she's still wearing diapers after giving birth to her son Leo.

By Kaitlin Reilly 16 Jan, 2021 10:16 PMTags
BabiesDancing With The StarsCelebrities

Witney Carson gave fans some insight into how her recovery from childbirth is going. 

On Instagram, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo of her holding her newborn son Leo, her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

"Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper," she wrote in the caption of the photo, along with a crying-laughing emoji, "healing from a birth is no joke! So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo."

One thing to note, it's common for people to wear adult diapers or pads in the weeks following birth. People in the comments applauded Witney for her candor.

"I just had our 3rd daughter 4 weeks ago and it's amazing what our bodies can do," one follower wrote. "Leo is adorable. Congrats!!!"

"Girl yes!!" another added. "Birth and pregnancy does a number on our bodies!!! But it's all worth it!!"

A third said, "Good for you for being real and honest. It is appreciated. Hugs!"

photos
2021 Celebrity Babies

Leo, whose full name is Kevin Leo McAllister and is named after Witney's late father-in-law, was born on Jan. 4, 2021.

Witney announced that she was expecting her first child in August 2020 with an excited Instagram post of her showing off her pregnancy test. 

Trending Stories

1

15 Secrets About Bridgerton, Your Latest Netflix Obsession

2

Chris Evans Rumored to Make His Marvelous Return as Captain America

3

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

Instagram

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Witney posted. "We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives! #15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby."

 

Despite the challenges, it seems Witney and Carson couldn't be more excited to be parents. 

Trending Stories

1

15 Secrets About Bridgerton, Your Latest Netflix Obsession

2

Chris Evans Rumored to Make His Marvelous Return as Captain America

3

The Masked Dancer Just Shocked Us All With the Moth Reveal

4

Ryan Reynolds Records Personal Video Message for Boy Battling Cancer

5

Remembering Aaliyah's Triumphs Before Her Tragic End