Bow Wow Responds to Backlash After Performing in Packed Nightclub Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Bow Wow may be in the dog house, but he's breaking his silence.

"I just woke up... aww god. Here we go," the Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta star captioned his Twitter post on Saturday, Jan. 16, after discovering he was trending on the social media platform.

As for why the rapper became a hot topic? A day prior, Bow Wow took to Instagram Stories to share a behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming performance at a Houston, Texas nightclub. In the brief clip, the club not only looked jam-packed but some attendees appeared to be maskless amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Texas has allowed bars to operate under certain circumstances, many online called out the Like Mike star and those at the event. One Twitter user wrote, "So wait, people risking their life in a packed club to see BOW WOW??? BOW WOW?"

"I get it; we all miss going out to concerts and clubs, etc. but Houston... that Bow wow concert was not worth risking the health of ya'll loved ones," another user shared, with someone else adding, "Imagine risking your life or someone else's life for Bow Wow in 2021.... Houston going out bad..."