Save Up to 88% Off on Cozy-at-Home Essentials at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With so much time spent at home, we're looking for deals on cozy essentials. And luckily, just in time for the long weekend, Nordstrom Rack has the perfect sale going on.

Below, shop our favorite finds from their cozy-at-home essentials sale including brands like Barefoot Dreams, Madewell and more.