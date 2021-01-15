Sex and the City Author Applauds Kim Cattrall's "Brilliance" After Defending Reboot

Sex and the City fans know friendship never goes out of style. But this one seems like it might be so last season.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are all set to return for HBO Max's SATC revival, And Just Like That, with each reportedly making $1 million per episode.
However, the character that truly brought the "sex" to the series might not be returning. Actress Kim Cattrall, who portrayed the sex-positive Samantha Jones, isn't part of the new show. She offered her subtle explanation by liking a post claiming she is "doing what is best for you" and "putting yourself first."
We couldn't help but wonder... What does the original Sex and the City author have to say?
And just like that, Candace Bushnell weighed in, telling Page Six on Jan. 13, "You know what, I think it's fine. Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she's made a decision that I'm sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that."
She continued, "Kim should be happy — and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them... I imagine she'll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters."
However, it now appears the writer is regretting her statements. On Jan. 15, Candace somewhat backtracked on Instagram, offering nothing but praise for the fabulous Samantha Jones and the woman behind her. She wrote, "I love Kim so much... Thank you Kim, for your great contribution and brilliance!"
Candace, who released the book Is There Still Sex in the City? in 2019, then recalled the first time she met Kim in the waiting room of show creator Darren Star's office.
"She wasn't sure she wanted to play the part. I explained who the character was, she went in, read for it and became the fabulous, inspiring and unforgettable Samantha Jones," the author said. "BTW, Kim always told me I was her inspiration. Does that mean I am secretly a Samantha and not a Carrie?"
Though this might clear the air between Kim and Candace, it doesn't tell us whether Samantha will be recast in And Just Like That.
Sarah has been oh-so-coy about whether Kim's part will be played by another actress. She replied to a fan by saying, "we have some new stories to tell. We are excited" and when one said they'd miss Samantha, Sarah responded, "we will too. We loved her so."
Some viewers wanted Jennifer Coolidge to step into the role, as she's called herself a "huge" SATC lover. However, when the actress chatted with Andy Cohen on Jan. 14, she hinted it might not be in the cards.
"But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don't see anyone being able to replace her in that part," the Legally Blonde star said. "It was just the perfect ... I don't think you can replace her."
While we wait for answers, take a look back at Kim's most IDGAF quotes about SATC, including that time she said Sarah "could have been nicer" and "I don't know what her issue is."