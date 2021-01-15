Blake Shelton Vows to Lose Weight Before Marrying Gwen Stefani

Watch : Blake Shelton Thanks New Fiancee Gwen Stefani at 2020 PCAs!

Blake Shelton isn't going to let the quarantine fifteen weigh him down ahead of his nuptials to Gwen Stefani. But after experiencing some peer pressure from Luke Bryan, he may be shedding for the wedding.

In September, the 44-year-old The Voice coach joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he "gained 117 pounds" as he self-isolated at home with his fiancée amid the coronavirus pandemic, adding that he was trying to lose weight. In an interview on his friend and fellow country music singer Bryan's Apple Music show Party Barn Radio, released on Thursday, Jan. 14, Shelton was asked what were the chances, on a scale of one to 10, of losing 20 pounds for his and Stefani's wedding.

"I feel like if I say 10, I have to do it," Shelton said. "So 10. It's out there now. I can't let people down."

"I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house, so they look like when you're taking a selfie from up above, because I can't even stand to look at myself in the mirror," he joked. "So I've rearranged them where they're kind of angled down, looking down on me, so I'm looking up and it's not so bad."