WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany on Their Onscreen Marriage and How Vision Is Alive

Watch : Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany on Wanda & Vision's Relationship

Finally, WandaVision is here.

It's only the first two episodes and neither one does much in the way of explaining WTF is going on, but still, it is here and it is simply a delight for all of our eyeballs. Why are Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) starring in a sitcom? Why do the decades keep changing? How did she get pregnant so quick? Where is the Marvel in all of this? Why is everyone calling Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) by the name of Geraldine? How is Vision even alive? We don't know, and we almost don't care—key word almost.

For now, the show is just a very fun, slightly surreal time-traveling sitcom about two superheroes masquerading as a regular suburban couple, and it offers a glimpse at a pair of characters who have only previously gotten as much spotlight as you can get in a movie with 40 other characters that doesn't have your name in the title.

"I think we get to see them try and be your average married couple, desperately," Olsen told E! News of Wanda and Vision's journey on the small screen. "And we get to see them become parents. We get to see lots of colors of their relationship from love and responsibility and respect and maybe some secrets and maybe some things that wrap up...maybe we get to witness their first disagreement and things like that. So it's, you know, it's a fully fleshed out relationship which is different than what we saw on the in the Marvel films."