Jerry Springer Just Weighed in on the Replacing Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City's Revival Debate

Judge Jerry Springer presiding.
Yes, you read that right. Daily Pop's set was transformed into a courtroom on Friday, Jan. 15, allowing the former host of The Jerry Springer Show to weigh in on one of the most pressing issues of our time: the Sex and the City revival.
As E! News readers are surely aware, HBO Max recently announced a 10-episode reboot, And Just Like That, which will update viewers on the lives of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda and Kristin Davis' Charlotte. Notably missing is, of course, Kim Cattrall's Samantha.
Kim has been vocal about not wanting to reprise the O.G. SATC character in future projects, and Sarah confirmed that she won't be a part of the revival, leaving fans to wonder if Samantha will be recast or replaced with a new character and written out of the plot entirely.
To be clear, Sarah has speculated about Samantha's fate, but for now, there's really no telling what And Just Like That has in store for the former foursome.
Thankfully, we have Judge Jerry, along with E! News' Justin Sylvester and E! News' Daily Pop guest host Raven-Symoné, to speculate.
According to Raven, "They need Kim because it's Sex and the City and she was in the original."
"Also, 'cause she is the original cougar, MILF, all of that, we need her!" the Disney Channel star continued. "What number am I on? Third of all, she is amazing, it's going to be really hard to look at that cast and not actually be able to see the cast that we grew up with. And also she brings the sex!"
Justin objected, pointing out that Samantha Jones was not the only character getting some action.
"Kim Cattrall was great and awesome but we need change, we need diversity," he added. "This is a chance for HBO to hit us with a new cast member. Maybe a Gabrielle Union, maybe a Kimora Lee Simmons. Spice it up a little bit and get a Black girl in there!"
After all, "anybody can have sex," Justin said. "We have three married women. She was in love with Smith. Somebody's gotta get it in, okay? And we've seen Samantha. She's hit it with everybody on the Upper West Side so who else is she going to sleep with? And she wasn't trying to dip in the lady pool. We need some fluidity, some representation!"
After Raven and Justin plead their respective cases, Jerry gave his final ruling.
"I think you could do it without her, however, if you did, it would be a different show," the Judge Jerry host began. "Although I do believe they ought to mix it up...frankly, I don't think it should be an all-white cast. So that is a bigger argument right now, that the show ought to reflect what real life is like and particularly since they live in New York City. If they live in New York City, it ought to be a cast that represents the multiculturalism."
He continued, "So, therefore, even though my heart is with Raven, I have to give the argument to Justin."
There you have it, folks.
For more quasi-legal advice, tune in to Judge Jerry by checking your local listings.