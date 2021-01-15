Why Fans Think Selena Gomez's New Song "De Una Vez" Is a Reference to Justin Bieber

Watch : Selena Gomez Alleges Emotional Abuse During Past Romance

Selena Gomez has released a brand new song—and fans see Justin Bieber all over it.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the singer dropped a Spanish-language single, "De Una Vez," mere hours after she teased the new music on social media. "This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long," she told fans on Instagram. "I hope you love it as much as I do."

Naturally, Selenators got to work decoding the lyrics, which for some meant tapping into their translation skills. Listeners have since deduced that the track, which roughly translates to "All at Once," tackles themes of overcoming heartbreak, survival, identity and independence, similar to those of her 2019 hit, "Lose You to Love Me."

"It doesn't hurt like before, no," the song, translated to English, begins. "The wound of your love healed."

"Once and for all, I'm stronger alone," Gomez continues. "I don't regret the past. I know the time by your side cut my wings, but now this chest is bulletproof." When it comes to the star's heartbreak, fans naturally can't help but think of Bieber, her longtime on-and-off love.