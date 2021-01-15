Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Adorable New Family Member

Reese Witherspoon's newest family member is majorly adorable!
On Jan. 15, the Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram to show off her family's new puppy, a black Labrador Retriever named Major.
In the caption of a cute photo of Major sitting in the grass, Reese wrote, "Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab"
Reese's newest addition comes months after the death of the family's beloved French bulldog Pepper, who died in October 2020 after a battle with cancer. Reese's lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe, 21, penned an emotional letter to Pepper on Instagram after her passing.
"Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," she shared at the time. "If you ever met Peps, you'd know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house."
Major isn't the only new furry addition to the family. The day of Pepper's death, Ava brought home a rescue pup named Benji.
"The day we lost Pepper just so happened to be the day I brought this sweet boy home with me," Ava explained in an October 2020 Instagram post. "This is Benji! He's from the @bestfriendsanimalsociety sanctuary in Southern Utah and is a dream of a rescue dog. He loves to cuddle and meet new friends (human & canine) and has quickly adjusted to life in his new home environment."
Shortly after Ava brought Benji into the fold, Reese announced another sweet addition.
"Introducing Minnie Pearl," Reese captioned a November 2020 Instagram photo of the black and white French bulldog. "Welcome to the family little one."
In December 2020, the Morning Show star showed off a photo of Benji and Minnie Pearl snuggling up together.
It seems that Major will fit in quite well in this animal-loving family.