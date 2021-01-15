Jessica Alba Reveals Why Her Kids Think She’s the "Most Cringey Mom"

Watch : Gabrielle Union & Jessica Alba Talk TikTok Challenge

Even moms have awkward moments.

During the Friday, Jan. 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jessica Alba reveals just how "cringey" her two eldest children—Honor Marie, 12, and Haven Garner, 9,—think she is.

"They think I'm the cringey mom," the Honey star confessed. "I'm the definition of cringey. They actually said that I should use the hashtag ‘cringeymom.' And I'm like, ‘That's so mean!' I'm like, ‘There's so many more cringey moms than me guys!'"

The businesswoman, who also shares 3-year-old son Hayes with husband Cash Warren, also explained how her daughter Honor found out her mom was once an actress. Spoiler: She didn't take it too well.

"They didn't know, you know, for the first beginning of their life, they didn't know that I was an actress and I remember when Honor was in first grade and she was mortified," Jessica recalled. "She came home and she was like, ‘Why didn't you tell me?' And I was like ‘What?' Cause she knew I was working at the Honest Company, that's how they knew me. And she was like, ‘You never told me you were going to be in grocery stores and Target.'"