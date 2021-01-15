Lovers' Lane Murders Sets Out to Solve the Infamous Colonial Parkway Murders

The homicide cases at the center of Oxygen's new true-crime series, Lovers' Lane Murders, are like something out of a horror film—but are they connected?

That's what investigators and a former criminal prosecutor are trying to get to the bottom of in this exclusive sneak peek.

Here's what you need to know: Every year for four straight years, numerous young couples parked on a popular lovers' lane in Virginia, and were later found to be brutally murdered. Like clockwork, most of the couples—four in total—were killed within the same three-week timespan in the fall.

Now, 30 years have passed and no one has any idea who committed the crimes often referred to as the "Colonial Parkway Murders." There are theories, though.

As former prosecutor Loni Coombs explains in the preview clip, which you can watch below, "Law enforcement [and] journalists have come to the conclusion that all four were done by a serial killer."