Blake Shelton Defends "Minimum Wage" Song From "Ridiculous" Backlash

Blake Shelton isn't making "Minimum Wage" now, but he has the "best memories" from the days when he did.

In a new interview with CMT, The Voice coach says he simply doesn't understand the backlash surrounding the single. "It's literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain't got much money—as long as you have love and you're happy—at the end of the day, that's all any of us can really hope for," he explains. "You got it if you got that. That's all that matters."

The 44-year-old speaks from experience. He tells CMT he could "barely" make ends meet in the early days of his singing career. "Those days when the big struggle was, 'Man, do I pay my rent or my electric bill, or do I just say screw it and go buy some beer?'" Blake recalls, "You had to decide because you didn't have enough to go around. But those really were some of the best days of my life that I still think about all the time."