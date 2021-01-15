Watch Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler in New Trailer for Sia's Controversial Film Music

The new trailer for Sia's feature directorial debut Music has arrived.
The upcoming film stars Kate Hudson as Zu, a down-on-her-luck drug dealer who learns in a letter from her late grandmother that she is now the caregiver of her younger sister Music, played by Sia's frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler. The film features 10 original songs from the Grammy nominated Sia, as well as brightly colored musical sequences.
Music is on the autism spectrum, and many people criticized Sia for casting Maddie, who is neurotypical, in the role.
In November 2020, Sia responded to the critics on Twitter.
"I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f--king prostitutes or drug addicts but...as doctors, nurses and singers," she tweeted. "F--king sad nobody's even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place."
In addition, she explained on the social media platform that she "tried working with…a beautiful young girl non verbal on the spectrum" and the actress "found it unpleasant and stressful." That was what led to the casting of Maddie, who Sia worked with on her music videos for "Elastic Heart," "Chandelier," and "The Greatest."
In October 2020, Sia explained her intentions with the film at Variety's Power of Women: Conversations panel.
"I want you to work every day knowing that we're trying to show love for all of the caregivers, and for all of the people on the autism spectrum, that this movie is for them," Sia said she told the cast and crew of Music. "If we can keep our egos out of it, that would be great."
Maddie shared the sentiment in her interview with Marie Claire in September 2019, explaining that she watched videos parents' recorded of their children's episodes and documentaries about autism to prepare for the part.
"What I realized during this film is that everyone on the spectrum is different," she told the magazine. "Everyone is unique and beautiful in their own way."
Music hits theaters Feb. 10 and Video-on-Demand on Feb. 12. Check out the new trailer above.