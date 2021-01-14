Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Reveal Sex of First Baby

Watch : Demi Lovato Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's Engagement

Wilmer Valderrama is going to be a girl dad.

On Thursday, Jan. 14, the 40-year-old That '70s Show alum and NCIS actor revealed the sex of his and his new fiancée Amanda Pacheco's first child on his Instagram page. Valderrama shared a montage video showing the two at an outdoor sex reveal party, in which they and several friends and family watched a skydiver parachute out of a helicopter and release a plume of pink smoke, while pink confetti also rained down on the group.

The actor wrote, "A moment that will live in our hearts, the instant we found out that we were having a ______ ! #ItsJustUs3Now."

Valderamma also included a disclaimer in the video, which was released amid the coronavirus pandemic. It said, "The outdoor gathering took place in early 2020 at our private residence. We remained outside and followed guidelines and took necessary precautions to ensure our safety and the safety of our close friends and family. Additionally our home was sanitized and every guest was tested before and after the gathering. All with negative results. That said, with the rising number of cases in CA, please know that we have not since had or attended any large gatherings nor do we encourage people to do so. Please wear a mask and be safe!"