Jennifer Garner's Response to a Bikini-Clad Influencer in the Snow Is the Laugh You Need Today

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Just when you thought you couldn't love Jennifer Garner more...

In addition to being a beloved actress, entrepreneur and doting mom of three, the 48 year old has emerged as a much-needed ray of sunshine—and humor—on social media. Whether she's poking fun at a childhood haircut, hanging with her chickens or driving her kids to school with rollers in her hair, the star usually keeps fans on their toes for what she'll share next.

Garner gave the Internet some more gold on Wednesday, Jan. 13 in the form of her reaction to a clip of an influencer making a video in a bikini while it was snowing. Yes, you read that right.

While the footage posted by @influencersinthewild was itself enough to get people's attention, the actress' comment also did not go unnoticed. "First of all, bless her heart," she apparently wrote, according to @commentsbycelebs. "Second, does she need soup? Hot chocolate? Some jeans? I'd like to help a girl out."