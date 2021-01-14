It's the RHOC Ladies vs. Braunwyn Windham-Burke in Dramatic Season 15 Reunion Trailer

Braunwyn Windham-Burke puts it: "There's going to be a bad f--king gang-up on Braunwyn today."
Bravo has released the trailer for the two-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and the dramatic preview shows Braunwyn butting heads with many of her co-stars.
"Are we ready to go to battle?" Braunwyn shares before predicting, "There's going to be a bad f--king gang-up on Braunwyn today."
Before the RHOC ladies even take their seats with Andy Cohen, two stars are already taking shots at the recently out and proud Bravolebrity.
"Oh my god, look at her. She's so full of herself," Kelly Dodd tells Shannon Beador in reference to Braunwyn. "The ego!" Shannon adds.
Later on set when Braunwyn's husband Sean Burke joins them, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas yells, "I have a good divorce lawyer!" to which Braunwyn responds, "I don't want a divorce."
"I know, but he might," Elizabeth cracks.
Kelly also accuses Braunwyn of labeling her a "bad mother" while Shannon claims Braunwyn put lies in her mouth.
"You think I'm a fake alcoholic?" Braunwyn asks Kelly, who replies, "Yes, I do!"
But it isn't all Braunwyn at the center of the drama. Elizabeth also opens up about her childhood in a cult and Andy takes Kelly to task for her controversial past comments on the coronavirus pandemic.
"You said COVID was a way of thinning the heard," Andy says. "It wasn't meant to hurt people," Kelly responds.
When Andy asks her, "Are you worried that you're gonna be on the wrong side of history?" Kelly erupts, "What do you want from me?!"
Finally, Shannon makes a shocking accusation towards Braunwyn: "When my daughter Stella was 14 years old, you went up to her and said..."
In tears, Braunwyn replies, "I am so sorry! I am so sorry!"
Check out The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion trailer above and watch part one Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
Binge past season of RHOC on Peacock any time.
