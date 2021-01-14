It's the RHOC Ladies vs. Braunwyn Windham-Burke in Dramatic Season 15 Reunion Trailer

Watch : Braunwyn Windham-Burke Will "Be Heartbroken" If Husband Dates

Bravo has released the trailer for the two-part Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and the dramatic preview shows Braunwyn butting heads with many of her co-stars.

"Are we ready to go to battle?" Braunwyn shares before predicting, "There's going to be a bad f--king gang-up on Braunwyn today."

Before the RHOC ladies even take their seats with Andy Cohen, two stars are already taking shots at the recently out and proud Bravolebrity.

"Oh my god, look at her. She's so full of herself," Kelly Dodd tells Shannon Beador in reference to Braunwyn. "The ego!" Shannon adds.

Later on set when Braunwyn's husband Sean Burke joins them, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas yells, "I have a good divorce lawyer!" to which Braunwyn responds, "I don't want a divorce."

"I know, but he might," Elizabeth cracks.

Kelly also accuses Braunwyn of labeling her a "bad mother" while Shannon claims Braunwyn put lies in her mouth.