Paul Mescal Reveals Normal People Sex Scenes Included This "Bizarre" Detail

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

The steamy romance between Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) on Hulu's adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Normal People made everyone's 2020 just a little hotter. However, while the on-again, off-again romance rivaled that in 50 Shades of Grey, filming the show's scenes wasn't exactly the sexiest experience.

At least, that's how star Paul explained it in his Jan. 13 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. When asked what it was like to actually participate in those scenes, the Irish actor explained it involved a lot of planning and preparation.

"Look, it's a bizarre experience. It's so hard to describe because those situations are typically, depending on what you're into, are very private encounters," he explained. "When you put in 10 people into the room, a boom operator, and you're being doused in fake sweat, it's just a really difficult thing. Obviously we had an amazing team, an incredibly suportive team that made those kinds of scenes feel like the least awful thing possible."