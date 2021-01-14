Southern Charm Sneak Peek: Shep Rose & Leva Bonaparte Clash Over Kathryn Dennis' Controversy

Kathryn Dennis' social media controversy continues to be a point of contention for the Southern Charm cast.
The incident, which saw Kathryn send a monkey emoji to a Black woman during a heated social media exchange, occurred in May 2020, and while she's since apologized, everything is currently playing out during season seven of the Bravo show. Last week, fans watched Leva Bonaparte and Austen Kroll get into a screaming match on the matter, and in this exclusive sneak peek of tonight's all-new Southern Charm, Lena has a new adversary: Shep Rose.
The clip from part one of the two-part season finale begins with Shep revealing that he's throwing a party, and because he's "a Mr. Invite Everybody person," Kathryn may be in attendance.
"I actually don't have a problem with Kathryn," Lena responds. "Yes, I flipped out on the boat but that was because I don't like Austen butting his nose into everything that has nothing to do with him. My issue with Kathryn was the things that she said online and my only disappointment at Capers was that I felt that the boys were coddling her."
Lena then points out that Shep doesn't exactly have a reputation for coddling people, and while he agrees, the exchange starts to take a turn.
"Shep, just have a conversation," Lena says. "I'll tell you, look, I don't believe in cancel culture. There's no growth in that. But it just bothers me that Kathryn's not being held accountable."
Shep immediately disagrees, and in a confessional, attempts to explain his position.
"You do not ruin somebody for a mistake. It's no secret that I have been in a similar situation," he tells the Southern Charm cameras as producers play the infamous 2019 clip of him mocking a woman on the street for collecting cans. "I displayed [a] complete lack of self-awareness. So you have to allow someone to change."
"And I'm not a judge, jury and executioner," Shep adds. "I refuse to be that."
Back in conversation with Lena, Shep doubles down: "I mean, I hope that she'll change her ways but I don't expect anything from her."
Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip.
Southern Charm airs tonight, Thursday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m., only on Bravo. Catch up with past seasons on Peacock.
