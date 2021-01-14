See Nikki and Brie Bella's Sons Meet for the Very First Time

Cousins and future best friends.
In this clip from Thursday, Jan. 14's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's newborn sons, Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson, meet for the first time. Having given birth a day apart, the Bella Twins are both at the hospital, so a meet-and-greet is easy to coordinate.
Brie notes in a confessional, "Seeing you walk in with a baby, I'm like, 'She's a mom.'"
In the hospital room, sleeping Matteo and Buddy are introduced to one another. (Side note: We love Artem Chigvintsev's reaction to the size of Buddy's head.)
"Buddy and Matteo, I can't even believe it," Brie remarks while recovering from her C-section. "You guys don't even know, but you're going to be best friends for life."
Nikki adds, "You are."
To the Total Bellas camera, Brie calls the first meeting "so bizarre."
Nikki further elaborates, "I kind of felt like I was in a dream. Like, out of body experience."
According to Brie, she feels similarly. Regardless, the twins describe this meeting as "so incredible."
Brie's husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) goes on to dub the sleeping cousins "relaxed best friends."
He quips, "Just a couple of sleeping brothers, that's what I hope for."
As the twins become acquainted with their newborns, Nikki declares it "so crazy" that Brie has a son too.
Feeling similarly, Brie comments, "I know, it was crazy when Bryan announced it."
Later on, Nikki calls their close births a "perfect ending" as they were able to share this moment together in Phoenix.
She states, "It was so special."
In addition to this sweet moment, Nikki jokes how she and Brie are "very competitive," even about labor.
Nikki, who gave birth first, notes, "She says more me, but that's 'cause I think I win every competition we have and I beat you. Nothing's better too that…How long were you dilated for? Four weeks? And I wasn't at all."
Classic Nikki!
Watch the first meeting play out in the clip above!