Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Reach Divorce Settlement One Year After Breakup

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause are officially over. The former couple has reached a confidential divorce settlement, E! News has learned, that includes terms of divorce as well as spousal support.
Justin, who stars on NBC's family drama This Is Us, married Selling Sunset star Chrishell in 2017 after four years together. Justin filed for divorce in 2019, shocking fans—and, apparently, Chrishell herself, who talked about the way she learned her marriage was over on Selling Sunset.
"Before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," she said on season 3 of the Netflix reality show. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."
Chrishell continued, adding, "I'm trying to keep it together, but it's a lot at once because everybody in the whole world knows at the same time I knew."
While Justin claimed their date of separation was in July 2019, Chrishell said that they only split in November of that year, the same month the actor filed for divorce.
Chrishell and Justin have both moved on from their marriage with new partners.
In 2020, Justin was spotted looking cozy with his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas. On Jan. 1, 2021, he made things official by posting an Instagram photo of him and the actress celebrating New Year's Eve together.
The Blood & Treasure actress also confirmed the romance when she wrote on in the caption of her own New Year's Eve Instagram post with Justin, "Sayonara 2020, it's been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours."
As for Chrishell, she found love on the dance floor. After competing on Dancing With the Stars alongside partner Gleb Savchenko, she struck up a relationship with dancer Keo Motsepe in 2020.