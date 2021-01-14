Rebel WilsonMichael PhelpsKardashiansPhotosVideos

Go Inside Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Bohemian Nursery for Baby Ziggy

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a baby nursery for their son, Ziggy. Keep scrolling to take a look inside the special room.

By Mike Vulpo 14 Jan, 2021 2:30 PMTags
BabiesLife/StyleHomeCouplesCelebritiesEvan RossAshlee Simpson-Ross
Watch: Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

There's no place like home!

Before welcoming their second child together last fall, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross knew they wanted to create a special place for their baby boy, Ziggy. With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was able to create a beautiful haven you have to see to believe. 

"For Ziggy's room, we wanted the aesthetic to match the rest of our house," Ashlee explained when debuting the nursery on Thursday, Jan. 14. "We thoughtfully designed the space so it would be something he could grow into. We chose warmer colors and textures, creating a nursery space that has an eclectic, Bohemian vibe with a hint of rock ‘n roll."

The finished space accomplished mom's vision and also includes a few playful touches that any baby would love to have in his or her room.

"Evan and I only wanted to choose pieces that we absolutely loved, and it was important to us to avoid creating clutter," Ashlee revealed. "We wanted it to be a peaceful, Zen place and I think we did that."

photos
Inside Dancing With the Stars Pro Lindsay Arnold's Nursery

Don't just take mom's word for it. Keep scrolling to get a glimpse inside Ziggy's nursery that could just inspire a few other expectant parents.

 

Pottery Barn Kids
Home Sweet Home

In baby Ziggy's nursery, parents Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross can enjoy peace and quiet as they nurture their youngest family member. 

Pottery Barn Kids
No Horsing Around

When creating the room, Ashlee and Evan couldn't resist one of Pottery Barn Kids' lamb plush nursery rockers. 

Pottery Barn Kids
A Mother's Touch

When it's time for Ashlee's youngest to start crawling, a machine-washable faux fur double-shaped rug will be the perfect place for both Ziggy and the family's dog. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Organizer's Dream

When diaper duty calls, Ashlee and Evan can count on their west elm x Pottery Barn Kids mid-century six-drawer changing table.

Pottery Barn Kids
Ziggy's Sanctuary

One of Ashlee's favorite statement pieces in the room are the Urbanwalls half moons wall decals that help establish the Bohemian vibe. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Dream Library

After installing acrylic wall shelves, Ashlee and Evan picked up a variety of children's books including Finding Kindness, Stand Up, You Matter, I Believe I Can and Peaceful Fights for Equal Rights.

Pottery Barn Kids
Lots of Love

When it's time for baby Ziggy to catch some Zs, Ashlee and Evan have a mid-century convertible crib, which meets or exceeds stringent chemical emissions standards. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Rest Up

For family members looking for a place to bond with Ziggy, Ashlee and Evan made sure to have a spacious couch for guests of all ages to get comfy.

Trending Stories

1

Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence on "Vicious" Claims Amid Controversy

2

Christina Anstead Unveils Dramatic Tattoo Amid Ant Anstead Divorce

3

Chrissy Teigen's New Tattoo Tribute to John Legend Is Her Most Daring

4

University of Kentucky Athlete Ben Jordan Dead at 22

5

RHOC's Braunwyn on Backlash Over Not Wanting Sean to Find Love