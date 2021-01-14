Go Inside Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross' Bohemian Nursery for Baby Ziggy

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

There's no place like home!

Before welcoming their second child together last fall, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross knew they wanted to create a special place for their baby boy, Ziggy. With help from Pottery Barn Kids, the couple was able to create a beautiful haven you have to see to believe.

"For Ziggy's room, we wanted the aesthetic to match the rest of our house," Ashlee explained when debuting the nursery on Thursday, Jan. 14. "We thoughtfully designed the space so it would be something he could grow into. We chose warmer colors and textures, creating a nursery space that has an eclectic, Bohemian vibe with a hint of rock ‘n roll."

The finished space accomplished mom's vision and also includes a few playful touches that any baby would love to have in his or her room.

"Evan and I only wanted to choose pieces that we absolutely loved, and it was important to us to avoid creating clutter," Ashlee revealed. "We wanted it to be a peaceful, Zen place and I think we did that."