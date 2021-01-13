Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Granted Restraining Order Against Ex Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood's relationship with her ex is getting more complicated.

The Teen Mom OG star was recently granted a restraining order against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon over a custody issue.

Based on online court records, an Indianapolis judge signed off on the order on Monday, Jan. 11 to "prevent interference with parenting time." Amber and Andrew share a 2-year-old son named James. Another virtual hearing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

According to court papers obtained by The Sun, Amber alleged that her ex-boyfriend refused to let her see their son the week of Christmas last year. In fact, the MTV reality star claimed in court documents that she was supposed to see James from noon to 9 p.m. local time on Christmas Day and during the same hours through the second-half of Christmas break.

Andrew, however, allegedly informed his ex through OurFamilyWizard, an app that allows co-parents to communicate, that he would be traveling with James during the winter holiday.