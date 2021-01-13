The To All The Boys: Always and Forever Trailer Will Take You On An Emotional Rollercoaster

Watch : What "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Taught Noah Centineo

To all the boys we've loved before…you really have us in our feels.

That's all thanks to the newly released trailer for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, the third and final installment in Netflix's teen romantic drama starring the ever-charming Lara Jean, played by Lana Condor.

In Always and Forever, Lara Jean is facing a very relatable dilemma in the world of a high school senior: What's next?

Well, what's next after prom because, of course, she'll be going with boyfriend Peter K, played by none other than Noah Centineo. But after that, she's torn between going to Stanford with Peter and going…elsewhere.

Well, the nearly three-minute video leaves fans wanting more answers. Like, which school did Lara Jean get a rejection letter from? Will she get her dream college adventure and, as Peter puts it, "never having to say goodnight" or will the high school sweethearts be put to the test?