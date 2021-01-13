Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Is Pregnant After Multiple Miscarriages

Everybody, listen up. Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter have some exciting news: The Backstreet Boys star and the actress are expecting.
The singer announced the news by posting a sonogram to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 13. "Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," he wrote. "#2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome."
Nick, 40, and Lauren, 37, are already parents to 4-year-old son Odin and 15-month-old daughter Saoirse. The happy news comes two years after Nick shared Lauren suffered a miscarriage. And during an interview with People, Lauren said she has actually suffered "multiple miscarriages."
"My last, the one before Saoirse was a second-term loss, which is more, just more traumatic and there's a lot that goes into it," she told the magazine, "similar to what Chrissy Teigen went through. When she came out with her story, we were so happy because we were like, 'Wow, other people are open and sharing their stories and it's not so taboo.' People go through it and I was actually very grateful that they shared as much as they did and as in depth as they did, because I mean, no one talks about it."
Lauren—who had been exploring surrogacy with Nick—thought pregnancy was out of the question. So when they found out a little one is due in April, they were totally surprised. In fact, Lauren didn't learn about the pregnancy until she was about five-and-a-half months along.
"I didn't have any symptoms, I didn't have anything indicating that I was pregnant," she explained to the outlet. "One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, 'Nick, there's something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something's wrong with me.' I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant."
She added, "I thought I had a tumor because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children."
As for whether the kids will follow in their parents' famous footsteps, Nick told E! News in 2017 he'd encourage Odin and his brood to pursue any passion.
"I would support him in whatever he wants to do," he said, later joking, "It's going to be kind of hard to hide what we've done over the years, over 24 years. He can go on YouTube and be like, 'Oh, that's my dad? No, turn it off.'"