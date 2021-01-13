Cody Simpson's Sister Alli Shares Rare Insight Into His Relationship With Ex Miley Cyrus

Watch : Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Alli Simpson has nothing but love for her brother's "beautiful" ex-girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

Though the "Midnight Sky" singer called it quits with Cody Simpson five months ago, that doesn't mean they ended their relationship on bad terms. While appearing on Australia's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Alli offered some rare insight into her brother's relationship with the Hannah Montana alum.

"I'm a protective sister but I've also met her a bunch of times and she's been nothing but beautiful to me," Alli can be heard saying in a video clip from the show, posted on Daily Mail. "I'm not gonna like judge on what I read or see and stuff, I'm only gonna go off what Cody says and he loved what they had."

Alli, 22, went on to share that the former couple used to get "so annoyed" at the gossip about their relationship, noting it got to the point where they couldn't "look at it anymore."