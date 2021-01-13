Gigi Hadid Sends Her "Zaddy" Zayn Malik the Sweetest Message on His 28th Birthday

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo with Zayn & Their Daughter

Gigi Hadid is celebrating her favorite Capricorn!

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old star put her love on display to share a sweet birthday tribute to her longtime partner, Zayn Malik, who turned 28 years old.

"Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," Gigi captioned her post. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."

After welcoming their daughter last September, the couple has been keeping a low-profile. However, seeing that Jan. 12 marked a special occasion, the first-time parents decided to have a little fun. On Instagram Stories, Gigi shared behind-the-scenes photos of their "Z-DAY" set-up, which included several arcade cabinets, an explosion of balloons and many, many sweet treats.

According to an eyewitness, the retro video games were "Cruisin USA, Pac Man, Street Fighter, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Super Marios Bros, The Simpsons and Donkey Kong."