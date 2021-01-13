Chrissy Teigen's Latest Tattoo Tribute to John Legend Is Her Most Daring Yet

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Gave Up Drinking

Chrissy Teigen is proving that she and John Legend always have each other's backs.

The 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host posted video to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 12 of herself getting the title line from her husband's song "Ooh Laa" tattooed along her spine.

The artwork was done by Winter Stone and features the handwritten words "ooooh laaaa" running sideways down her back.

Chrissy's video includes John's reaction to the tattoo reveal as he exclaimed, "Oh, my god, it's cool!"

When the EGOT winner then asked his wife to recall the first time that she heard the romantic tune that is included on his Grammy-nominated 2020 album Bigger Love, she appeared to be stumped.

"I remember the first time I heard 'All of Me,' I remember the first time I heard, honestly, most of your songs," she said in the footage. "But not this one."

John coyly teased that the two were in the bedroom at the time, which didn't appear to ring any bells for his wife, so he added suggestively, "We had to test run it, make sure it worked. It worked. We actually played it on repeat the first time. ... It was a good conversation starter."