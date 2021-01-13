ABC Did Not Support Bachelor Nation's James McCoy Taylor at Capitol Riots Despite His Claims

Former The Bachelorette contestant James McCoy Taylor has publicly thanked ABC for their apparent support after he participated in last week's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Taylor—who appeared on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016—tweeted, "Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time... from top to bottom."

The former aspiring singer, who now works in PR, called the "conservative producers" from the ABC franchise "the best," writing, "Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President."

Taylor was not explicit in detailing how exactly ABC or those working for the network allegedly praised him for his actions, however an insider tells E! News his remarks are not truthful.

In fact, the source close to ABC calls James' claims "unequivocally false."

On Jan. 5, Taylor confirmed his intent to attend a rally protesting the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.