RHOC's Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Doubts Braunwyn Windham-Burke's Sobriety

Another RHOC lady has doubts about Braunwyn Windham-Burke's sobriety.
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd recently spoke out about her co-star's admitted struggle with alcoholism, which has been a main storyline on the current season of RHOC since Braunwyn revealed her problem in the season premiere episode.
"I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and it's fake," Kelly told Andy Cohen last month on Watch What Happens Live. "I don't believe that she is a real alcoholic."
Now, Elizabeth Lyn Vargas is voicing her own doubts about Braunwyn's sobriety.
"Being sober, the word sober has many meanings," Elizabeth told E! News exclusively ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 13 season 15 finale of RHOC. "And when you say you're sober you have to be sober from everything, not just alcohol. So she may not be drinking, but I don't think she is sober. That is what I'm going to say about that."
Vargas also shared, "Braunwyn's a very interesting woman. I don't necessarily think it's a storyline, I think she's just really confused and trying to find her way. Having seven children and living in one house, you kind of probably lose yourself. So watching her go through her transitions all year have been difficult for me because my sister Anna has addiction problems and I've lived with my sister being addicted her whole life and blaming others for her problems. And to watch Braunwyn do the exact same thing, it hurt my heart.
"I wanted to watch her heal but instead she just kept digging herself in bigger, bigger holes and causing more chaos within her family unit. So it was very hard to watch her and what she was doing to her family this season. And I think that right now maybe because she's come out as liking women, maybe that will heal her heart and she won't feel the need to cause so much chaos within her family unit. That's what my hope is for her."
Braunwyn recently came out as a lesbian in a Dec. 2 announcement via GLAAD. The Bravo star also revealed she's been dating a woman named Kris while still married to husband of over 20 years Sean Burke.
Elizabeth says Braunwyn's unconventional marriage situation was a hot topic during the recently filmed RHOC season 15 reunion.
"Obviously there's a lot of attacks from every direction. I don't even need to mention her name, there were some issues with one of the ladies in particular that I think a lot of people can't relate to," Elizabeth shared. "The ladies in general don't agree with the lifestyle choices of one of the ladies and I think that you know who that is. So there's going to be some discrepancies on whether they agree with her or not. And when you show up in a tutu that kind of throws everybody off too. So it was kind of an odd reunion."
Elizabeth also admits she was on the receiving end of some attacks during her very first Housewives reunion taping.
"Let's just say crazy ass biotches. I gotta tell you, it was everything and more I expected," she laughed. "I don't think I was as prepared as I thought. I was going in there willing to forgive some of the ladies for what they did to me and instead a couple of them decided to try and eat me alive again. So I had to get my little girl balls on and punch back."
She added, "The cool part about it is I think that we resolved a lot of it during the reunion so you're going to see some chaos but ultimately I think we all come out ahead."
The Real Housewives of Orange County season finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of RHOC on Peacock any time.
