Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Reveals Her Boyfriend Has Coronavirus After Newborn's "Scary" Battle

Jessie Cave is opening up about her family's health.
During a Tuesday, Jan. 12 episode of the British talk show Lorraine, the Harry Potter star shared an update on her newborn since the news broke of the baby boy contracting COVID-19.
"We're much better, we're doing well, thank you," said the 33-year-old. "Nothing's gone to plan, which I guess everyone can relate to this year, but it was a really, really scary start because he was in the neonatal unit after a really, really sudden quick labor. He came out within 45 minutes, so he was just a bit like, ‘What's going on?'"
"He's 11 weeks now," Jessie continued. "I just couldn't believe it when we found out but I almost can believe it because it's just been such a strange period of time for everyone but very scary."
While Jessie said she didn't know how her baby contracted the virus, she noted that it's "absolutely the most contagious thing" and that she was "completely symptomless."
The new mom also shared that her boyfriend Alfie Brown now has the virus.
"It's such a weird delay," the actress explained. "It's such a strange illness and it affects everyone completely differently and yeah, it's completely affected our whole lives over this period of time. I can't really imagine a normal day now."
Jessie and Alfie also share two other children, Donnie, 6, and Margot, 4. Although she noted Alfie is "doing fine," Jessie stressed how much more serious she takes the virus after recent events.
She said, "It's a completely new reality for me. I have so much respect for how dangerous it is. It's not that I didn't before, but I think the second it happens to you as a personal experience, it just becomes so much more real and scary."
As fans may recall, Jessie revealed to her Instagram followed that her newborn had contracted the virus.
"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," wrote the actress in the caption alongside a photo of the baby boy in a hospital crib.
"He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks."
The post continued, "Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth. Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors."